Trump Verdict Seen As 'Pivotal Moment' For Undecided Voters Authored by Janice Hisle via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), (Illustration by The Epoch Times, Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times, Getty Images) The outcome of former President Donald Trump’s New York records-falsification trial is most likely to influence undecided voters—a sliver of the electorate that could exert an outsized impact on the Nov.