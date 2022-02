Geopolitical Crises: What Happens Next In Markets? With the rank smell of geopolitical crisis again overpowering the air (not to mention the bidstack in the S&P500), Deutsche Bank's head of thematic research Jim Reid thought it would be a good opportunity to highlight a table the bank's equity strategists Binky Chadha and Parag Thatte did a few years ago examining what happens to the S&P 500 around domestic political and geopolitical events.