Evergrande Makes Another Last Minute Interest Payment After Selling Private Jets, Pledging Chairman's Mansions Heading into today, the fate of China's insolvent property giant, Evergrande, was once again uncertain, with Reuters reporting earlier today that some bondholders of the cash-strapped company had still not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, pushing the developer again to the edge of default.