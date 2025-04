Alec Baldwin Says Quiet Part Out Loud As Democrats Become More Unhinged As the Democratic Party spirals into disarray—polling in freefall, far-left activists firebombing Tesla showrooms and vehicles, and USAID funds cut for its sprawling NGO network used for domestic color revolution operations—struggling actor Alec Baldwin has openly said the quiet part out loud: "You can see now that we are in a pre-civil war culture.