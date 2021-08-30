‘Fortnite’ Failed To Ban Players From Cracking A Whip In Its MLK Experience Despite Disabling Almost Every Other Emote

Playstation Fortnite caught even more heat for its controversial Martin Luther King Jr. experience after it continued to allow players to use the “Whipcrack” emote after banning almost every other reaction from that section of the game The oversight is thought to be connected to a contractual obligation with DC Comics, as the move is part of a promotional bundle Read more about the video game here Last week, the internet hit the folks behind Fortnite with a collective, “I’m sorry, you what now???” after learning a video game that had previously shaken things up by hosting and Ariana Grande had decided to incorporate another notable name: Martin Luther King Jr.