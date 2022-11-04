Democrats' Panic Goes To '11', "Deeply Troubled" Maxine Waters Tells Fed's Powell: "Enough Is Enough" Who could have seen this coming? Back In July, we wrote "Democrats Prepare To Unleash Hell On Fed Chair Powell For The Coming Recession", in which we laid out the "cunning" Democrat plan to blame Fed Chair Jerome Powell for the economic hurricane that is imminent, as poll numbers started to slide and the Midterms looked like a disaster: “It is important for the Fed not to overreach and trigger a recession unnecessarily, as part of its effort to bring inflation down,” said Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No.