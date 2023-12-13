Here's My CME PA holes & 2018 Comparison Rally BITCOIN FUTURES CME_DL:BTC1! bryptobro Just mapping and thinking if the froth leaves & ETF stales We attack parameter outlines lower First would be CME gap under 40k 48k is still on the table but seems less likely if the 44k gap down holds seems like USDT claims are rising that MC add with ETF hype and CME premium came back the same one that was appearing at 30k -32k first ETF hype cycle 35k retest 30-32k breakout support hard too believe we see 24k break & 20420 USDC gap get filled unless chaos happens We never saw below old ATH till this cycle Plan is too use this outline & trade price if RSI weekly breaks down well see a sell off if price keeps grinding higher with ETF we trade levels till price discovery Halving in April ETF TBD think March over JAN hard too know its a entity that can be manipulated & is controlled by a small group of loyal Central banking pawns .