markets are making a fool of all technical traders S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Tradegainer no trading until this range is broken on either side vix is low markets are dull no excitement in markets but markets will stay here until a majority opinion is formed of one side and the markets will go the other way I hope u get my point however there is a wave down pending or the budget day low is going to hold that time will tell big bull reliance is doing nothing Hdfc bank is looking good in nifty heavy weights but there is no leadership from any nifty heavy weights better to stay away bullish above 18200 until then not investing much .