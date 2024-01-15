"90% Of The Population Will Be Dead Within A Year" - Dennis Quaid Warns Tucker Of Inevitable Major Solar Storm Destroying All Tech "Basically, there is a 100% probability that our sun, generating what they call a GMD, which is a solar storm, that hits hard, hits our Earth, and the magnetic field we have around the Earth, and can fry everything that is electric above the ground, including our entire grid," actor Dannis Quaid explained to Tucker Carlson in one of the former Fox anchor's most surreal yet terrifying interviews yet.