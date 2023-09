Morgan Stanley Created 2015 Hunter Biden Dossier Highlighting "Fraudulent" Looking Schemes And "Suspicious" Transactions Whistleblowers at Morgan Stanley raised the alarm over what they thought looked like "fraudulent" schemes and "suspicious" transactions all the way back in 2015, eventually escalating his concerns to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just a few days before Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, according to documents obtained by Just the News.