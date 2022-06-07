Nyxoah Joins the Euronext Tech Leaders Initiative, Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders Index Nyxoah Joins the Euronext Tech Leaders Initiative, Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders Index Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 7, 2022 4:30pm ET / 10:30pm CET– Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is proud to announce that it is part of the newly-formed Euronext Tech Leaders initiative, which is composed of 100+ innovative and high-growth technology companies with greater than 1 trillion Euros in aggregate market capitalization.