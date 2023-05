Bud Light Backlash Shows No Sign Of Letting Up, And Now There Is Contagion To Budweiser, Busch And Michelob It will probably not come as a surprise to anyone - except some woke millennial Harvard MBA grad - but Bud Light volume and sales declines have worsened, according to the latest industry point-of-sales data, suggesting the tranny-influencer backlash is showing no signs of letting up.