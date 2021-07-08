'Cash For Junkies' - California Dems Want To Pay Meth Addicts To Seek Treatment In keeping with President Biden's push to approve "evidence-based" policies to help combat the worsening US drug overdose crisis (overdoses jumped to a new annual record last year according to data from the CDC) - not to mention the explosion of crime (both petty and violent) and homelessness that have rendered San Francisco almost unlivable for families - Democratic lawmakers in California have devised a new plan that we'd like to call "cash for junkies".