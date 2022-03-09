Will Putin Place Enriched Uranium On The List Of Banned Russian Exports An interesting thought from GLJ Research founder Gordon Johnson: with the US carving out an explicit loophole for Russian uranium exports (thanks Hillary), suggesting that while it may not care for Russian oil or gas the US is certainly desperate for Russian uranium, Johnson asks if - in order to inflict as much pain as possible on the US - enriched Uranium will be on the list of Russian products temporarily excluded for export due out shortly (link).