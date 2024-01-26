Spirit Plummets After Jetblue Warns Deal Is About To Become "Terminable" After Spirit Airlines plummeted to an all time low last week when the Biden DOJ did Jetblue a favor and blocked the acquisition of the otherwise insolvent airline (with almost $7 billion in debt and half a billion in cash burn), the heavily-shorted Spirit stock staged a miraculous recovery because - as usual - retail investors piled in hoping to spark a squeeze (after all Spirit appealed the ruling so there was some hope) in SAVE stock, a move which was supercharged when that market-top indicator Dave Portnoy decided to come out of daytrading retirement and urged his army of followed to buy the dip.