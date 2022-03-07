Nyxoah to Present BETTER SLEEP Data, Host Physician Events at World Sleep Congress 2022 Nyxoah to Present BETTER SLEEP Data, Host Physician Events at World Sleep Congress 2022 Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 7, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will showcase data from its BETTER SLEEP clinical trial in a poster presentation and host physician events at the 16th World Sleep Congress 2022, which is being held March 11-16 in Rome, Italy.