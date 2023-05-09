EURUSD Short-Term Bearish Analysis EURO FX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:6E1! SmartMoneySource This expectation is a framework to look for a potential trading setup; I don't just execute based on these levels, I always wait for confirmations on lower timeframes This Analysis was done using my complete Strategy which includes: - Smart Money Concepts - Multi Timeframe Liquidity and Market Structure - Supply And Demand - Auction Theory - Volume Analysis - Footprint - Market Profile - Volume Profile - WYCKOFF - ETC.