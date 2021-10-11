California Orders Big Box Stores To Create 'Gender-Neutral' Section For Kids Products The Golden State has long burnished its reputation as the most "progressive" (at least when it comes to superficial posturing) state in the union by adopting ultra-strict emissions standards and gas taxes (which is why Californians pay $6 a gallon right now), offering official protection to sanctuary cities, and a host of other measures, including - most recently - outlawing bacon with some new 'animal welfare' law.