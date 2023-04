Nicolas CageThere aren’t many actors who’ve had a more fascinating career arc than Nicolas Cage. After all, we’re talking about someone who changed his name to distance himself from the reputation that comes with being the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, won an Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his performance in Leaving Las Vegas, spent a solid decade seemingly accepting any and every role he was offered, and has since embarked on an incredibly refreshing (and equally welcome) second act.