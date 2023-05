"Could Be Days" - Yellen Reiterates Warning Of June 1st 'X-Date' For Debt-Ceiling Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has written to Congress, reiterating her warning that - in her completely apolitical position - the US government will run out of extraordinary measures to keep paying the bills by June 1st As Bloomberg reports, the US Treasury Department said in a statement Friday that it had just $88 billion of extraordinary measures to help keep the government’s bills paid as of May 10.