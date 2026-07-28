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Nvidia's Taipei Office Raided As Taiwan's AI Chip-Smuggling Dragnet Results In Arrests

Nvidia's Taipei Office Raided As Taiwan's AI Chip-Smuggling Dragnet Results In Arrests

Nvidia's Taipei Office Raided As Taiwan's AI Chip-Smuggling Dragnet Results In Arrests Taiwanese prosecutors have detained an Nvidia employee and searched the chipmaker's Taipei office, the first time the island's criminal investigation into the diversion of restricted AI hardware to China has reached inside the company whose processors sit at the center of it.

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