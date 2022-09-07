Stocks, Bonds, & Bullion Bid; Dollar Skids. Despite Fed Hawk-nado Despite a pre-market hawkish story by Fed-Whisperer Timiraos on 75bps in September, and a super hawkish address from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard around lunchtime, US equities accelerated gains because of the dozens of hawkish comments she said (get inflation down is main focus, will take months to judge inflation trend, more pain to come, etc), she added one comment that warned of potential for 'over-tightening' - desperate much? "We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down.