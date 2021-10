Gold remains ranging. GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! happytrading96 Gold / Micro Gold -market closed slightly lower after tighter range move as traders continued to monitor strength of dollar and US treasury yields -market likely to move in range to lower if market stays below 1780; target market range 1750-1782 -support level: S1 1775 S2 1767.