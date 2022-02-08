Shocked NBA Fans React To 43-Year-Old Mike Bibby Looking Swole AF In Viral Pic

Getty Image Former NBA guard Mike Bibby turned plenty of heads after being spotted in the stands at a college basketball game Fans were shocked to see the 43-year-old was sporting some sizeable guns after adding some serious muscle in his retirement Read more basketball news here Mike Bibby never even came close to punching his ticket to the Hall of Fame during his 14 seasons in the NBA, but he’s one of those guys who will forever be etched in the minds of fans who watched him tear it up alongside Chris Webber during their time together in Sacramento.