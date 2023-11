Berkshire Cash Pile Hits All-Time High $157 Billion, As Buffett Sells A Record $38BN In Stock In Past Year Over the years, Warren Buffett has been opportunistic and "fluid" with his ideals and political opinions - he describes himself as a "democrat" yet without batting an eyelid will demand government bailouts for his portfolio of companies - but he has been steadfast about one thing: he refuses to spend money on stock purchases or corporate acquisitions unless there is significant value to be exploited.