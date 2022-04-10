Vote For Politicians Who Prioritize HOPE Over Fears!

If, I have learned anything, from my, over four decades, of, working on several, political campaigns, it probably is, because many voters, seem to often, vote, based on their prejudice, and fears, they seem, unwilling to do the right — thing, and, therefore, refuse to proceed, with HOPE, instead! Unfortunately, this fear — oriented, thinking, is, what I call, stinkin’ thinkin’, because, the overall, philosophy, and mind — set, is, at — odds, with, the essential, Constitutional guarantees, and protections of freedoms, rights, and the core — concept, with liberty and justice, for all! We are currently witnessing, one of the major political parties, apparently, focusing their attention, and efforts, on, merely, holding office, rather than serving and representing the best interests, of most Americans! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means and represents, and why it matters.