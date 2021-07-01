Arch Manning Could Make A Fortune As A Freshman In College Following New NIL Rule, Per Report

Twitter / Fox 8 News Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is a highly-coveted QB prospect from New Orleans With so many college football programs vying for his services in a couple years, many are wondering where the signal-caller may end up Regardless of where he ends up, Darren Rovell believes Arch could earn up to $10 million as a freshman thanks to the new NIL rule that allows student-athletes the opportunity to profit from their likeness Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know all about Arch Manning.