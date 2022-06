WTI Dips After Unexpected Crude Build, Gasoline Stocks Up Most Since Jan Oil prices rebounded from midday weakness to close at 2-month highs with WTI at $120 after Goldman hiked its crude price forecasts and rebounding demand hopes from China “The true fundamentals in crude, gasoline and diesel remain bullish, although prices have risen a bit too far too fast,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.