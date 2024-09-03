Adding Insult To Margin Calls, Nvidia Receives DOJ Subpoena Making Record Price Drop Even Worse In what may be described as an attempt to sabotage her own election odds, moments after the close Bloomberg reported that Kamala Harris' Justice Department - because let's be honest, Joe Biden is officially a vegetable - sent subpoenas to Nvidia and other companies as it seeks evidence that the chipmaker violated antitrust laws, an escalation of its investigation into the dominant provider of AI processors, in the process sending the stock prices sliding even more.