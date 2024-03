Deadspin Fires All Employees As Part Of Liquidation Sale, Just Weeks After 'Blackface' Lawsuit Four weeks after the family of a 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan sued Deadspin after 'journalist' Carron Phillips falsely accused him of wearing blackface at a game, the outlet's parent company, G/O Media (previously Gizmodo Media Group), announced that it had fired everyone and sold the sports blogging site to a European company, Lineup Publishing.