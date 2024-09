"It's A Crazy Story": Illegal Alien MS-13 Gangster Kills Girl, Then Enrolls In Maryland High School Investigative journalist Chris Papst of Fox45 News' Project Baltimore revealed that a Maryland high school unknowingly allowed an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, at the center of a murder investigation, to enroll after local, state, and federal authorities failed to inform the school's administration of the student's criminal background.