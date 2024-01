Beige Book Finds "Little Or No Change" In Economic Activity But Optimism Rises On Hopes Of Lower Rates One month after the downbeat November Beige Book found economic activity was "slowing", moments ago the Fed released the latest, December Beige Book in which we find a continuation of said gloominess because a majority of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts reported "little or no change in economic activity since the prior Beige Book period" while of the four districts that differed, three reported modest growth and one reported a moderate decline.