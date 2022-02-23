Hockey Fans React To Sean Avery Unexpectedly Announcing His Return To The Ice

Getty Image Hockey fans were very surprised to hear Sean Avery is mounting a comeback The 41-year-old is joining an ECHL team around a decade after playing his last game in the NHL Read more hockey news here It would be somewhat disrespectful to classify Sean Avery as a “goon” when you consider the center was able to rack up 247 points over the course of the 580 games he played in the NHL, but with that said, Sean Avery didn’t exactly do himself any favors when it came to earning respect over the course of his time in the league.