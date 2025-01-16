Belgorod scientists tested a drug for rare forms of muscular dystrophy on mice

A team of researchers from the Research Institute of Pharmacology of Living Systems at the National Research University BelSU has successfully investigated the effect of a drug based on adeno-associated viral vector intended for use in the therapy of dysferlinopathies, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science told Izvestia.
