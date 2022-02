SGX NIFTY trading ideas SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! Arindampaul7 SGX NIFTY futures now very strong resistance 17500 previous top was 17657, I see decending triangle if it breaks upside trendline then big upmove can be seen but not gonna happen so quick it's coming down to 16800 level below 17250 yes level intensive.