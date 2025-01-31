wheat analysis feb 2024-long Wheat Futures CBOT:ZW1! stlgotachnc everyday look for buy signals in the wheat because it has shown strong confirmation and weight of evidence that from bouncing strongly off a support line that goes back about the year it has showed that it is at the end of a downtrend cycle and it has started going up showing that it is in the distribution phase of a cycle and it shows signs of going up for a respectively long time and so I will enter entry levels and stop loss levels at a later time but for now know that.