Meta Soars After Blowing Away Estimates, Hikes Capex Forecast In our preview of META's Q1 results this afternoon (ahead of which Goldman's desk had positioning as a 7 out of 10), we said that it feels like centuries ago that META had that 20-day winning streak in Jan/Feb with the name now nearly 30% below YTD highs, which put tactical positioning in cleaner spot into today's print relative to recent META prints (bear case focused on macro/tariff-related risks to Revenues vs elevated capex/expense burdens).