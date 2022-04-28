Amazon Crashes After Reporting Catastrophic Guidance, Worst Revenue Growth In Decade With the bulk of the FAAMG stocks - which is now GAMMA following Facebook's rebranding to Meta - having reported Q1 results (some great, like Facebook and MSFT, some terrible, like Facebook), investors were keenly looking to Amazon and Apple earnings after the close today, to round out the picture for the market generals and set the tone until next week's FOMC meeting, and also to find whether today's massive nasdaq short squeeze surge of 3% was justified.