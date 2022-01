over night futures may look like this (es1!) E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cerealtrades selling pressure should continue but lead to higher prices in spx futures tonight the range on the chart is what im looking at until this trend extension breaks it seems that between 4725 and 4689 are reasonable targets should we break 4659 we could head for 4560 if we are beating 4630 we could be headed back up to 4770.