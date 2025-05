'I'm Still A No': Battle Over SALT Holding Up 'Big, Beautiful Bill' As Trump Demands Progress While Republicans hash out the details on the path to passing President Trump's 1,116-page 'Big, Beautiful Bill' - a key sticking point has emerged in regards to the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, which allows taxpayers who itemize to deduct state and local taxes (such as income and property taxes) from their federal taxable income.