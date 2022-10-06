Intraday study for Indian indices for 6th October 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi good morning welcome back after mid weak holiday and today is the weekly expire of the indices and we are opening with a gap up and also in the the last session we are see a huge rally in up direction so according to me the expire related swing will come after 2PM and after huge opening we have to book our previous day carry after the opening 15 min the resistance of the nifty is at 17425 and then 17531 so be watch at these level good to entry levels are 17362-17285 stop losses are 17200 and below so buy at these levels is good risk to reward ratio 39750-39800 and the 40140 is the upper range and the 39200 is good to entry level and sl atr 38700-38800 Also IT looks good along with FMCG an be follow i will update you in the session what is looking good Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered.