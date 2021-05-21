Survey Shows Half Of Non-Mask Wearers Will "Definitely Not" Consent To Being Vaccinated This looks like bad news for the CDC and the Biden Administration, which are desperate to entice more Americans to get vaccinated before international pressure forces the president to give away the entire US stock of vaccines (Biden announced yesterday that the US would send 20MM doses of vaccine that are authorized for emergency use in the US abroad for the first time as pressure from the international community grows).