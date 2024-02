"Innovating Ways To Resist, Heal, & Liberate": California Defends $250,000 Contract For 'Woke Kindergarten' Program Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A low-performing Bay Area elementary school introduced a “Woke Kindergarten” program centered on “abolitionist education” that instructs teachers how to remove barriers to learning by fighting racism and oppression—only to see children’s test scores drop.