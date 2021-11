McDonald's CEO Apologies To Emloyees, Chicagoans For "Victim Blaming" Texts The CEO of McDonald's has found himself in a bit of hot water this week, but fortunately for him, the latest leadership scandal at America's biggest burger franchise is far more tame than the scandal that brought down his predecessor, Steve Easterbrook, who was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate and then saw his former employer try to claw back some of his compensation.