Scenario Brent Crude Oil Brent Crude Oil Futures RUS:BR1! Sony97 I will first focus on the marked circle where the overall turning point can take place, if the price does not reach the support, it is quite possible to move from the marked triangle in the direction of the long, because based on Elliott's wave theory, there is a long formation, if the price breaks below this zone, it is quite possible to weaken prices and proceeding to lower prices.