American Life Expectancy Sees Biggest Drop Since WWII, Erasing 20 Years Of Progress A few days ago, we reported the latest "stunning numbers" on American overdose deaths: more than 90K Americans died in 2020 of drug-related overdoses, with some 80% of those involving fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has displaced heroin as the most commonly abused illicit opioid in the US.