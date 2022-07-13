Google To Slow Hiring "For The Rest Of Year" As "Sunnier Days" Come To An End Back at the end of May, we reported that contrary to the artificially rosy picture created by the BLS's seasonally-adjusted Establishment Survey (which we now know is substantially weaker than the Household Survey which has flatlined since March), company after company was warning that it will either freeze hiring amid a historic profit margin crunch - or had announced outright layoff plans, which Piper Sandler compiled in one startling table.