The Vegas Golden Knights had their attempt to trade Evgenii Dadonov voided this week Today, they poked some fun at the situation with a new emoji for the player Before every game the Vegas Golden Knights play, their Twitter account sends out their starting lineup for the night, but instead of listing player names, they display their lines using emojis that have been picked out for each player.