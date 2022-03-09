Demand Destruction Arrives In Everything From Paper To Crackers Earlier today, when discussing the various supply-driven actions at the disposal of politicians and markets to reduce the price of oil including SPR releases, core-OPEC surge, and potential lift of sanctions on oil imports from Iran and Venezuela - Goldman said that while such measures could help offset a sizable decline in Russian seaborne exports, they would leave the global oil market with no buffer, still requiring demand destruction through higher prices.