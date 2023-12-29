Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

Assault On 10 Cities: Israel Mounts Largest Raid On West Bank Since War's Start

Assault On 10 Cities: Israel Mounts Largest Raid On West Bank Since War's Start Events of the last few days have made it clear that Israel is intent on widening its Gaza offensive, even after pressure from the White House and other allies to reign in operations which have killed many thousands of civilians, and PM Netanyahu himself has urged troops "do not stop" and they must fight "to the end" toward the goal of destroying Hamas.

